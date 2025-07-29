Mainers Outlast North Shore, 8-7

SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers defeated the North Shore Navigators 8-7 in front of a packed Goodall Park. Sanford has clinched the two seed in the North division and will host a playoff game Friday night. The win puts Sanford at 22-20, North Shore falls to 15-26.

The win was the fourth straight for Sanford, the game was back and forth all night. Sanford led by four heading into the seventh but North Shore was eventually able to even the score. Sanford regained the lead in the eighth en route to a win.

The Navigators had a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth. The Mainers were able to respond with five runs to regain the lead. Sanford loaded the bases with no outs and got runs on RBI singles from Sam Miller (Binghamton), and Brendan Sencaj (Bentley). The Mainers were also able to touch home on walks and a sac-fly from Zack Kent (Binghamton).

Miller reached base every time he came to the plate and also scored three runs. He created a run in the sixth all by himself. After being hit by a pitch Miller stole second, two pitches later he stole third and the throw went into the outfield to allow Miller to come home. The Binghamton product also chipped in with two RBI singles.

The Mainers had a comfortable four run lead late in the game but the Navs scored two in the seventh and two more in the eighth.

Sam Miller found himself on third base in the eighth with one out and Kent at the plate. Kent flied a ball into shallow right and Miller just beat the throw home to score the eventual game winning run on Kent's sac-fly.

North Shore would still not go away. After a lead-off double the Navs eventually loaded the bases with two outs. Sam Mitchell (Alabama) ended the threat there as he got a swinging strikeout to end the game and earn his second win of the summer.

Sanford hits the road Tuesday night as they travel to Montpelier to take on the Vermont Mountaineers.







