Mainers Summer Ends After 8-0 Loss to Keene

August 6, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers fell to the Keene SwampBats 8-0 at Goodall Park tonight. Keene takes game two of the series to complete the sweep, while Sanford sees its summer end in a shutout at home.

Sanford was down early, Keene got a run in the second and tacked on four more in the fifth to take a 5-0 lead. The SwampBats got spectacular pitching again, Keene held Sanford to just six hits the entire series.

The Bats put the exclamation mark on the game in the ninth after a two-run homer from Michael O'Brien (Little Rock) to make it 8-0.

Keene will be off tomorrow and await the winner of Newport and the Vineyard in the championship Thursday night,

We thank all of our fans for a fantastic summer and we'll see you in 2026.







