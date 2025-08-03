Mainers Heading to North Finals After 3-1 Win over North Adams

August 3, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers defeated the North Adams SteepleCats 3-1 in a winner-take-all game three of the North division semi-finals. Sanford will head to Keene tomorrow for the division finals, while North Adams summer comes to an end.

The Mainers got a complete team performance from start to finish. North Adams went in front early after an error led to a run in the first. That first inning unearned run would be the only one Mainers pitching allowed on the night. Conner Griffin (Binghamton) made his second start of the summer and went four innings while just allowing the one unearned run.

The game sat at 1-0 for multiple innings. Sanford was able to finally get on the board in the sixth after an RBI single from Kyle Douin (Southern Maine). The Douin single scored Sam Miller (Binghamton) from third but also scored Zack Kent (Binghamton) all the way from first. Kent was stealing on the pitch and recognized a bobble in left field that allowed him to head to the plate. Dom Tozzi (Coastal Carolina) got another run home on a sac-fly and it was 3-1 Sanford. Tyler Longoria (St. Johns), Ben Griffith (Binghamton), and Sam Mitchell (Alabama) did not allow a run in relief. Mitchell earned his team-high sixth save of the summer and struck out four through two innings of work.

Mainers pitching allowed just three earned runs throughout the entire series.

Sanford hits the road to Keene Monday night. The Mainers will be back at Goodall Park Tuesday night for game two.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from August 3, 2025

Mainers Heading to North Finals After 3-1 Win over North Adams - Sanford Mainers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.