Mainers Drop Game One, 6-2 at Keene

August 5, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







KEENE, New Hampshire - The Sanford Mainers dropped game one of the North division finals, 6-2 at Alumni Field to the Keene SwampBats. Keene will look to sweep on the road tomorrow, while the Mainers will face elimination

Keene held the Mainers to just two hits on the two runs. Sanford got on the scoreboard first. The Mainers got a two-run homer in the top of the third from Dom Tozzi (Coastal Carolina). It was Tozzi's third home run of the summer to put the Mainers up 2-0 but would be the Mainers final hit of the game.

Nic Melton (UNC Asheville) made his first start of the summer. The lefty went three innings and allowed two runs but only one of them was earned. The Mainers defense committed three errors on the night.

Keene was able to string together multiple walks and a hit by pitch to get three runs in the fifth. Keene took a 5-2 lead after five and the bullpen shut Sanford down at the plate.

Game two is scheduled to begin at 6:30 at Goodall Park tomorrow night.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.