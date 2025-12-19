Sanford to Host 2026 NECBL All-Star Game

Published on December 18, 2025 under New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers, in conjunction with the New England Collegiate Baseball League, announced today that Sanford will host the 2026 NECBL All-Star Game in late July.

Players and coaches from all 13 teams will gather at Goodall Park on Sunday, July 26, for the NECBL Home Run Derby, the All-Star Game and a chance to showcase their skills in front of peers, fans and MLB scouts.

"The Mainers organization has long been a stellar baseball organization. Sanford and the surrounding communities are passionate fans and supporters," said NECBL Commissioner Sean McGrath. " Goodall Park is a gem of a ballpark and one of the best playing surfaces and atmospheres in all of summer baseball. We are looking forward to showcasing the Mainers and Goodall Park to all of our fans around New England and throughout the country who watch our broadcast on ESPN+."

This is Sanford's second time hosting the All-Star festivities, with the previous iteration coming in 2015. 11 years later, the event won't just celebrate the players, but also serve as a key piece in the season-long celebration of 25 seasons of baseball for Sanford.

"The Mainers organization has worked tirelessly over our 25-year history to bring quality, family-friendly entertainment to the greater Sanford community," said Mainers Chairman of the Board, Jacob Ouellette. "We are honored to bring the league's best to Sanford as well as the fans and personnel of all 13 teams to showcase the energy, hospitality, and top-tier baseball experience our community delivers. We can't wait to share everything that makes Goodall Park and Sanford special."

The 2026 NECBL midsummer classic will be the latest page in the lengthy book of one of New England's best-kept secrets, Goodall Park, which has seen World Series Champion Jason Motte, former Boston Red Sox Adam Duvall, and one of the greatest of all time, Babe Ruth.

"Between the history that exists at Goodall Park and the attraction of Maine in the summer, there isn't a better place than Sanford to host the 2026 NECBL All-Star Game," said Mainers General Manager, Aaron Izaryk. "We are excited to host the NECBL's very best players, as well as the MLB scouting departments that have their eyes on our league each summer. It's going to be a can't-miss event."

For more information on the festivities, including tickets, timing and more, stay tuned to sanfordmainers.com and necbl.com.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from December 18, 2025

Sanford to Host 2026 NECBL All-Star Game - Sanford Mainers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.