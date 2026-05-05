Tickets on Sale for 2026 NECBL All-Star Game at Goodall Park

Published on May 5, 2026 under New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers and the New England Collegiate Baseball League announced today that tickets for the 2026 NECBL All-Star Game are now available to the public.

The event, which takes place on July 26, is the first of its kind at Goodall Park in 11 years and marks a major celebration in both the 2026 NECBL season and the Sanford Mainers' 25th anniversary year.

General admission tickets are $10 per person, and children ages five and under get in at no cost. Each ticket includes access to the full day of festivities, including the NECBL Home Run Derby presented by Eastern Propane & Oil and the 2026 NECBL All-Star Game.

Tickets are available through ezEvent, the official ticketing platform of the 2026 NECBL All-Star Game, and can also be found through NECBL.com and sanfordmainers.com. Tickets will remain on sale through the day of the event or until supplies run out. More details on other event-day offerings, including All-Star Game merchandise, will be announced soon.

2026 NECBL All-Star Game - Event Schedule

Sunday, July 26, 2026 - Goodall Park (38 Roberts St., Sanford, ME)

11:00 a.m. - Gates Open

2:30 p.m. - Home Run Derby

5:10 p.m. - First Pitch







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from May 5, 2026

Tickets on Sale for 2026 NECBL All-Star Game at Goodall Park - Sanford Mainers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.