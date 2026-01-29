Sanford Mainers 25th Season Schedule Released

SANFORD, Maine - The New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) released the 2026 season schedule on Thursday. It's a milestone season for the Mainers, who will celebrate 25 years as an organization this summer.

The 44-game slate begins at home, when Sanford takes on the Upper Valley Nighthawks on Thursday, June 4th. It's the first time Goodall Park has hosted a season opener in four years. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

A North Division rivalry is renewed on Monday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. when the Mainers host the defending league champion Keene Swamp Bats. It's a rematch of last year's division final, in which Keene swept Sanford in a best-of-three playoff series. The Mainers and Swamp Bats will meet a total of six times throughout the regular season.

Sanford takes its annual road trip to Connecticut June 23-25 for matchups against the Bristol Blues, Mystic Schooners, and Danbury Westerners. It's part of a five-game stretch away from home, the longest the Mainers will have all season.

Sunday, June 14 and Tuesday, July 21 will be marathon days of baseball, as the Mainers play doubleheaders, both coming against the North Adams SteepleCats. Sanford hosts the June matchups, and travels to Joe Wolfe Field in North Adams, Massachusetts for the July twin-bill.

Goodall Park will have the spotlight on Sunday, July 26, when it hosts the NECBL All-Star Game. It's the first time in 11 years that the league's top talents travel to Southern Maine to compete in the midsummer classic, which consists of the game itself and the Home Run Derby.

The regular season wraps up on Thursday, July 30, when Sanford travels to face the North Shore Navigators at 6:05 p.m.

Watch Mainers games on NECBL+, Unbeaten Sports Network (which can be streamed on Amazon Prime), and ESPN+ for select games this season with Mainers voice Cole Purvis. Road games will also be aired on 104.3 Seacoast Oldies and seacoastoldies.com with Noah Grant behind the mic.

To stay up to date on all Sanford Mainers news, to purchase season tickets, and to view the full schedule, visit sanfordmainers.com or download the official Sanford Mainers mobile app.







