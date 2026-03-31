Former Mainer Pushard Makes MLB Debut with St. Louis Cardinals

Published on March 31, 2026 under New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







ST. LOUIS - A former Mainer has made it to The Show.

Matthew Pushard, a Brewer native and member of Sanford's 2019 squad, was informed this past week that he made the Opening Day roster for the St. Louis Cardinals. He made his debut on Sunday, tossing one inning out of the bullpen in St. Louis's 11-7 loss to Tampa Bay.

During his time in Sanford, the right-handed pitcher logged a 3-2 record in 13 game appearances, registering a 3.38 ERA, while striking out 25 batters in 18.2 innings pitched.

"We are tremendously excited for Matt," Mainers General Manager, Aaron Izaryk said. "His path to the big leagues has been filled with work ethic and making the most of opportunities. He was an outstanding member of the Mainers and we're thrilled to add him to our list of 'Moose to the MLB.'"

After graduating from Brewer High School, Pushard spent five years at the University of Maine. He signed with the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent in 2022, pitching in the organization's farm system for three and a half years. He spent all of last season with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Miami's AAA club, appearing in 49 games and recording a 3.61 ERA.

This season, the 28-year-old pitched in eight spring training games, posting a 3.12 ERA, landing him a spot on the big-league team.

Pushard's MLB journey continues as the Cardinals host the Mets through Wednesday before hitting the road to Detroit on Friday.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from March 31, 2026

Former Mainer Pushard Makes MLB Debut with St. Louis Cardinals - Sanford Mainers

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