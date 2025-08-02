Mainers Fall at North Adams, 4-3

NORTH ADAMS, Massachusetts - The Sanford Mainers dropped Game 2 of the North Division Semifinals to the North Adams SteepleCats by a score of 4-3 at Joe Wolfe Field. The setback evens the series up at one, with a winner-take-all game coming Sunday night at Goodall Park.

North Adams scored their four runs in just one inning. The game was scoreless heading into the bottom of the third, until the SteepleCats began to produce at the plate. The first two runners of the inning reached base on a walk and an error which then led to three hits and four runs in the inning for North Adams.

Sanford chipped into the deficit immediately. In the top of the fourth, Luke Jenkins (UNC Greensboro) came to the plate with one out and homered to right to make it a three run ballgame. Both offenses would be silenced until the ninth inning.

Nic Melton (UNC Asheville) and Drew Smith (UConn) combined to throw five scoreless innings in relief but were unable to get any run support until late in the game. With a man on and two outs, Kyle Douin (Southern Maine) came to the plate and homered to right field to make it a one run game. The home run would be too little, too late as North Adams would hold on to win. The win marked the SteepleCats first postseason win since 2016.

