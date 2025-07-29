Hometown Kid Andrew Tringe Shines in Final Vermont Home Game and Win in 2025

MONTPELIER, Vt. - Vermont capped the 2025 home slate with an 8-6 win over Sanford as the hometown kid Andrew Tringe tossed four strong innings out of the pen.

Tringe, a former Mountaineer bat kid, received a standing ovation from 2,292 strong in his outstanding effort.

The Basics

Score: Sanford 6, Vermont 8

Records: Sanford 22-21, Vermont 16-27

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Sanford scored three in the first on a pair of hits and three walks.

Vermont got two back with a Conlan Daniel walk and hits from Dom Camera and Max LaLime.

Sanford took a 4-2 lead in the top of the second.

Christian Reyna was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the second and advanced to third after Joey Baran reached on an error. Matthew Minckler and Sam Gates' RBI groundouts scored Reyna and Baran to tie the game at four.

Elliot Miles led off the fourth with a single and scored on Minckler's groundout.

Sanford tied in the fifth with a run.

Reyna drove in Max LaLime in the sixth to take the lead back. Baran launched his first homer of the season as a two-run blast made it 8-5.

Andrew Tringe entered in the sixth and pitched the final four innings to close out the win. He allowed only one run on three hits with three strikeouts.

Game Notes

WP: Andrew Tringe (1-0) | LP: David Floyd (0-1)

Vermont stole four bags Tuesday. They have 168 stolen bags in 2025. They have broken the NECBL record in a season.

Daniel recorded his 30th stolen bag of the season. He is the first Mountaineer ever to steal 30 in a season.

Baran and LaLime each had two hits and two RBIs.

Reyna and Baran both scored twice.

Logan Magdits completed his season on the mound with just one earned run in 13.1 innings.

Vermont is eliminated from playoff contention, and Sanford is locked into the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Up Next

Vermont will play the final game of 2025 in Keene against the SwampBats at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.







