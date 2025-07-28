Vermont's Playoff Hopes Come to an End in Heartbreaking 6-5 Loss in Extras to Upper Valley

July 28, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

HARTFORD, Vt. - Vermont's playoff hopes came to an end in an extra inning thriller against Upper Valley Monday night.

The Nighthawks tied the game at three in the ninth and scored three runs in the bottom of the tenth to down Vermont, 6-5.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 5, Upper Valley 6

Records: Vermont 15-27, Upper Valley 18-24

Location: Maxxfield Sports Complex

Rapid Recap

Oliver Ellison tossed six strong innings in the start. He fanned four and allowed only two runs on three hits with one of the runs coming across unearned.

Vermont started a two-out rally in the fourth as Matthew Minckler singled, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Joey Baran walked and stole second. Brendan Buecker came through with a two-RBI single against his college teammate to make it 2-0. Buecker stole second and scored on Joey Pagano's RBI single.

Upper Valley cut the lead to one in the bottom of the inning as they plated two.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth in a 3-2 game, centerfielder Conlan Daniel lost a ball in the lights that fell for a triple. Ryan Preisano scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at three.

Vermont scored two in the tenth as Elliot Miles doubled to score Christian Reyna, the ghost runner. Miles advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch. Minckler was thrown out trying to steal home, which ended the road-half of the inning.

Upper Valley won it in the tenth with three hits. Preisano was the final blow again with an infield single to end Vermont's season.

Game Notes

WP: Mason Phillips (2-1) | LP: Benjamin Gill (2-1)

Vermont stole seven bases. They have 164 stolen bags and are averaging four per game. They have set the NECBL record for the most in a season.

Despite the valiant effort and the late-season push, Vermont has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Vermont left 11 runners stranded. The timely hits didn't come when needed in the loss.

Upper Valley clinched a split of the Governor's Cup series in 2025, but the cup still remains in Montpelier.

Up Next

Vermont will play the final home game of the season against Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Monday night.







