Kopetski Named NECBL Pitcher of the Week

July 28, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - The New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) announced today that Mainers pitcher Josh Kopetski (Rhode Island) has been named pitcher of the week.

The Arundel, Maine native tossed a complete game shutout on Friday in a 2-0 win over the Vermont Mountaineers. This is the first time the second-year Mainer has won the award. Kopetski's spectacular outing made it two starts in a row where he held an opposing team scoreless.

The lefty is the second Mainers arm to be named pitcher of the week in 2025. Sam Mitchell (Alabama) was tabbed as the league's top pitcher the first week of July.

Kopetski and the Mainers will look to stay hot into August as the playoffs are set to begin Friday night at Goodall Park.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.