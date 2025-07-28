Hertzler's Birthday Start Leads Vermont to 8-2 Win over North Shore

July 28, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

LYNN, Mass. - Vermont kept their playoff hopes alive behind Noah Hertzler's incredible start on his 21st birthday as they downed North Shore 8-2 Sunday afternoon.

A 38-minute rain delay pushed the afternoon start time back, and it did not stop the Mountaineers from splitting the season series with the Navigators.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 8, North Shore 2

Records: Vermont 15-26, North Shore 15-25

Location: Fraser Field

Rapid Recap

Noah Hertzler made his second start and tossed a gem on his 21st birthday. The righty from William & Mary went 6.2 innings while working a no-hitter into the seventh. He allowed only one earned run and punched out six with seven walks issued.

Hertzler worked a 1-2-3 first on six pitches.

Vermont started the scoring in the second inning with three runs on three hits. Ryan Foody led off with a walk before Elliot Miles and Matthew Minckler both singled to load the bases. Sam Gates came through with a two-RBI single to plate Foody and Miles. Conlan Daniel walked to load them up again, and Joey Pagano worked an RBI walk of his own to score Minckler.

Hertzler fanned three in the second after issuing his first base runner via a walk.

Christian Reyna's one-out walk and stolen bag in the third put a runner in scoring position. Minckler walked as well, which set up Bennett Shealor's backside RBI single to make it 4-0. With runners on the corners and two outs, Shealor attempted to steal second and drew a throw that allowed Minckler to score from third on a double steal. Shealor got into a run down and was tagged out while Minckler stole home to make it 5-0.

Hertzler drew three ground ball outs as he stranded a two-out walk in the third.

Gates led off the fourth with a triple and Pagano drove him in with a single to take a 6-0 lead.

Hertzler dealt a 1-2-3 fourth with two strikeouts.

Vermont left the bases loaded in the fifth and two more stranded in the sixth.

Hertzler and Vermont turned two as he faced the minimum in the sixth to secure six no-hit innings. He allowed four base runners through six.

Following a similar script to the fourth, Miles tripled to lead off the seventh and Minckler plated him with an RBI single to give Vermont a touchdown lead.

Two walks and an error loaded the bases for North Shore in the seventh. The Navigators' first hit came in the sixth on a slow roller 49 miles per hour off the bat of Simmi Whitehill. The third baseman Miles tried to let it roll foul as he elected to not step on third in effort to preserve the shutout. Hertzler's seventh walk of the outing allowed the second run to score, and he was taken out of the game for Luke Deschenes.

Deschenes retired seven consecutive batters to clinch the win.

Game Notes

WP: Noah Hertzler (2-2) | LP: Raymond McNaught (1-2)

Vermont stole eight bases. They have 158 stolen bags and are averaging 3.9 per game. They have set the NECBL record for the most in a season.

Reyna stole three bags while Daniel and Minckler both stole two.

Vermont is two games back of the fourth and final playoff spot with three to play.

Upper Valley is in fourth place, and Vermont will face them Monday with the season on the line.

Vermont will be eliminated with a loss to Upper Valley tomorrow.

With a win, they would need to finish one game better than the Nighthawks in the final two games of the season, and they would need North Shore to drop two of their final four games to clinch a playoff spot.

Vermont won the first, fifth and sixth meetings of the season series against North Shore. They coincidentally won the first matchup by a score of 8-2 as well.

The Mountaineers offense drew 12 walks. Eight of nine starters drew a walk.

All nine reached base for Vermont. Seven of nine had hits.

Gates and Pagano both drove in two.

Miles and Minckler scored twice and had multi-hit games.

Deschenes tossed 12.1 innings against North Shore in three appearances this season. He allowed four earned and struck out 11.

Up Next

Vermont's season will be on the line against Upper Valley for a 6:00 p.m. Monday night at Maxxfield Sports Complex first pitch.







