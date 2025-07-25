Kopetski's Complete Game Shutout Wills Sanford Over Vermont

July 25, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

(Vermont Mountaineers, Credit: Molly Smith, Broadcaster Director and Photography Intern)

SANFORD, Maine - A complete game shutout from Sanford's Joshua Kopetski willed the Mainers to a 2-0 win over Vermont.

The nine-inning performance marks the second complete game shutout of the NECBL season.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 0, Sanford 2

Records: Vermont 14-26, Sanford 19-20

Location: Goodall Park

Rapid Recap

Vermont's Jerek Hobb made his fourth start and continued an impressive stretch of six inning outings. He tossed six scoreless innings before loading the bases with two outs in the seventh and leaving the game.

Both teams left a runner stranded in the first.

Both teams went down 1-2-3 in the second.

Both teams left one runner stranded in the third and fourth innings. Christian Reyna led off the fourth with a double and advanced to third on a groundout. He was thrown out at home on a ground ball to third with one out.

Each team had a base runner in the fifth. Vermont left Matthew Minckler stranded at second, and Joey Baran caught Sanford stealing to end the fifth.

Hobb and Kopetski both worked 1-2-3 sixth innings.

Vermont went down 1-2-3 for the third time in the top of the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, Sanford scored the first and only two runs of the game. They loaded the bases against Hobb on two hits and a walk, all with two outs. Andrew Tringe entered and gave up a two-RBI single to Sam Miller on a ground ball up the middle. The runs were charged to Hobb.

Vermont left a runner stranded in both the eighth and ninth inning to seal the complete game for Kopetski.

Game Notes

WP: Joshua Kopetski (3-3) | LP: Jerek Hobb (1-2)

Hobb has gone six or more innings in three consecutive starts.

Vermont stole two bases. They have 150 stolen bags and are averaging 3.7 per game. They have set the NECBL record for the most in a season.

Vermont is four games back of the fourth and final playoff spot with four to play.

Upper Valley is in fourth place, and Vermont will face them one more time with a chance to clinch the tiebreaker. The Nighthawks have six games remaining.

Vermont can not be eliminated on Saturday, but they can be eliminated as early as Sunday.

The elimination number for Vermont is two. Any Upper Valley win or Vermont loss subtracts from that number.

Sanford leads the season series 3-2 with the Mountaineers. They have won the last three games against Vermont.

Conlan Daniel reached twice with a walk and a single. He was the only player to reach more than once.

Cole Mascott helped finish the scoreless eighth inning on the mound for Vermont.

Vermont had five hits and one walk offensively.

Up Next

Vermont will take a day off Saturday before traveling to Lynn and Fraser Field for a 1:35 p.m. first pitch against the North Shore Navigators.

Photo credit: Molly Smith, Broadcaster Director and Photography Intern

Photo Description: Matthew Minckler taking batting practice before Friday's game

For continuing coverage of the Vermont Mountaineers, bookmark thevermontmountaineers.com and follow the Mountaineers on X, Instagram, and Facebook

