Mainers Blank Vermont, 2-0, Kopetski Goes the Distance

July 25, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

SANFORD, Maine- The Sanford Mainers defeated the Vermont Mountaineers 2-0 behind a complete game on the mound from Josh Kopetski (Rhode Island). The win moves Sanford to 19-20, still second in the North, while Vermont falls to 14-26.

Just a week removed from a start where Kopetski tossed six scoreless innings, he one upped himself going the distance to earn the win. The southpaw struckout seven while allowing just five hits and a walk. "This was the first time in my life I have ever gone nine innings," said Kopetski. The Arundel, Maine native has not allowed a run in his last 18 innings of work.

Kopetski was in a pitchers duel for most of the game. Vermont's starter Jerek Hobb (Gardner-Webb) worked into the seventh, until allowing two runs. Hobbs' had two outs in the sixth with nobody on until the Mainers started to rally. Back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases with two outs. At that point the Mountaineers went to the bullpen, with Sam Miller (Binghamton) at the plate. Miller drove a ball back up the middle for a base hit that scored two runs, the only runs of the ballgame. "Jorge Burgos working a full-count walk and Miller's at-bat was the turning point of the game," said Mainers manager Nic Lops.

Sanford hits the road tomorrow to take on the North Shore Navigators. First pitch at Fraser Field is scheduled for 5 P.M.

