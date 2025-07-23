Vermont Wraps up Season Series with North Adams in 5-2 Win at Home

July 23, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







MONTPELIER, Vt. - Vermont wrapped up the season series against North Adams with a 5-2 win Wednesday night at home.

North Adams won the season series 4-2, but Vermont closed the six-game slate with two victories after dropping the first four.

The Basics

Score: North Adams 2, Vermont 5

Records: North Adams 17-20, Vermont 13-25

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Austin Beard made his second start as he tossed 2.2 scoreless innings. He worked his way through four walks and a hit.

Vermont scored first for the fifth consecutive game as two walks from Conlan Daniel and Joey Pagano and a hit by pitch of Christian Reyna loaded the bases. Sam Gates' RBI bases-loaded walk made it 1-0.

The Mountaineers scored four in the fourth inning as they sent ten to the plate. The first four batters reached in Ryan Foody (single), Matthew Minckler (walk), David Alvarez (hit by pitch) and Brendan Buecker (walk). All four scored. Pagano and Gates both singled as a Reyna hit by pitch capped the inning with three hits, an error and a 5-0 Vermont lead.

Mountaineers' reliever Benjamin Gill got out of a bases-loaded jam in the third and pitched a scoreless fourth and fifth inning. He was credited with the win.

Logan Ozias tossed 3.2 scoreless innings before a two-run homer from North Adams with two outs in the ninth. He completed the final four innings on the mound with five punchouts.

Game Notes

WP: Benjamin Gill (2-0) | LP: Owen Crowe (0-2)

Vermont stole three bases. They have 148 stolen bags and are averaging 3.8 per game. They have set the NECBL record for the most in a season.

Vermont is 3.5 games back of the fourth and final playoff spot with five to play.

Upper Valley is in fourth place, and Vermont will face them one more time with a chance to clinch the tiebreaker. The Nighthawks have eight games remaining.

Vermont was outscored 31-16 by North Adams in the first four games. They outpaced the SteepleCats 15-3 in the final two games.

Eight of nine Mountaineers batters reached safely.

Daniel, Pagano and David Alvarez all reached three times.

Up Next

Vermont will take a day off Thursday before traveling to Sanford and Goodall Park Saturday night.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.