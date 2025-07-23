Mainers Lose Third Straight, Drop 8-2 Contest at Newport

NEWPORT, Rhode Island - The Sanford Mainers lost their third consecutive game, falling to the Newport Gulls 8-2 at Cardines Field. The Mainers drop to 18-20 while Newport improves to 23-14 after the rematch of the 2024 NECBL Championship.

The Mainers hurt themselves on the defensive side of the baseball. Sanford pitching hit five batters and the defense committed four errors.

Connor Toriello (Salve Regina) got his second start of the summer just down the road from where he plays college ball. The lefty didn't allow a hit until the third inning but Newport was able to get a run in the first and second thanks to defensive miscues.

Newport was leading 1-0 heading into the second inning when the Mainers got RBI singles from Peter Keblinsky (Southern Maine) and Brendan Sencaj (Bentley). Sanford took a 2-1 lead for their first and only lead of the night.

The Mainers immediately surrendered their lead and Newport got to the Sanford bullpen. The Gulls were able to score runs in each of the first five innings and never looked back. The Gulls eventually ran away with the game winning by a score of 8-2. Even after the loss Sanford still sits in second place in the North division.

Sanfords return to Goodall Park Friday night to welcome in the Vermont Mountaineers, first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.







