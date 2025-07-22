Record Broken and Coach Ejected in 6-4 Vermont Loss to Newport on Firework Night

MONTPELIER, Vt. - Vermont broke the NECBL stolen base record on firework night in a 6-4 loss to Newport.

Newport Head Coach Michael Coombs was tossed in the seventh as he hurled a ball bucket twice. The ejection led to a spark for the Gulls as they plated two in the eighth to take the lead.

The Basics

Score: Newport 6, Vermont 4

Records: Newport 22-14, Vermont 13-25

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Ryan Brown made his 14th appearance and third start on the mound. He tossed three no-hit innings before Newport's four-run fourth chased him out of the game.

Vermont broke through in the first with two singles from Conlan Daniel and Dom Camera to make it 1-0.

A leadoff walk from Bennett Shealor started a two-run third inning for Vermont. Joey Pagano singled, and three wild pitches scored both Shealor and Pagano to put Vermont on top 3-0.

Brown struck out six consecutive hitters from the second to the start of the fourth inning. He punched out seven of the ten he retired.

Newport scored four in the fourth behind four hits. They took their first lead, 4-3.

Both teams went down scoreless in the fifth and sixth inning.

Daniel made a spectacular play in the seventh inning in center field. On a ball hit 387 feet to dead center, he made a catch while sprinting towards the wall as he tracked it over his head.

The bottom of the seventh marked history. Shealor swiped second base on a delayed steal to break the NECBL season record, previously held by Sanford's 144 bases in 2024. He raised the bag over his head, much to the chagrin of Coombs. The irate Coombs was ejected a few pitches later as he sprayed baseballs all over the field, tossing an empty ball bucket twice towards home plate. Also, Vermont tied the game with Matthew Minckler's leadoff double and Christian Reyna's RBI single to start the inning.

A two-run single in the eighth for Newport set up the six-out save for Jake Gregor. He shut it down for Newport and clinched the series sweep.

Game Notes

WP: Aiden O'Connell (1-0) | LP: Luke Deschenes (0-4) | SV: Jake Gregor (2)

Vermont's leadoff batters in each inning reached base successfully five of nine times.

Vermont stole four bases. They have 145 stolen bags and are averaging 3.8 per game. They have set the NECBL record for the most in a season. The record has been broken in back-to-back seasons.

The Mountaineers were held to ten bags in the seven games before this Friday. They have swiped 17 in the last three games.

Vermont is four games back of the fourth and final playoff spot with six to play.

Upper Valley is in fourth place, and Vermont will face them one more time with a chance to clinch the tiebreaker. The Nighthawks have eight games remaining.

Newport swept Vermont in 2025.

Up Next

Vermont will play their penultimate game at the Rec against North Adams. It is the final matchup between the two teams.







