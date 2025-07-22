Mainers Can't Hold Lead, Fall 4-3 to Keene
July 22, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)
Sanford Mainers News Release
SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers dropped the first game back from the All-Star break 4-3 to the Keene SwampBats. Sanford dips below .500 at 18-19, while Keene moves to a league-best 27-11 to clinch first place in the North division.
The first half of the game was a pitchers duel. Evan Chaffee (St. Johns) got the start for Keene, the lefty worked five innings and allowed just one run without surrendering a hit. Chaffee was countered by Sanford's Connor Ball (Stetson), who also tossed five innings. Ball allowed six hits but no SwampBats touched home with Ball on the mound. "We got a great start out of Ball, he had his stuff tonight," said Mainers manager Nic Lops.
Sanford had a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth when Luke Jenkins (UNC Greensboro) came to the plate with a runner on. Jenkins sent a ball to deep right that cleared the wall to give Sanford a 3-0 lead. Keene wasted no time to respond. The Bats were able to produce four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 4-3 lead and never look back.
Sanford heads to Newport tomorrow night for a rematch of the 2024 NECBL championship series.
