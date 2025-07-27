Mainers Win Third Straight, Take Down Upper 8-7

July 27, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

SANFORD, Maine- The Sanford Mainers defeated the Upper Valley Nighthawks 8-7 at Goodall Park Sunday night. The Mainers are back over .500 at 21-20 and have clinched a playoff spot. Upper Valley falls to 17-24.

When asked about another trip to the postseason, Mainers General Manager Aaron Izaryk stated, "That's the name of the game in Sanford, you never want to miss the big dance." The NECBL playoffs are slated to begin Friday.

In tonight's game scoring did not come at a premium. Every pitcher to throw in the game allowed at least one earned run, and Upper Valley scored in seven of their nine innings at the plate. The problem for the Hawks is there was no multi-run inning. Upper Valley got a singular run in every inning but the second and ninth.

The Mainers were trailing 2-0 heading into the bottom of the third. Zack Kent (Binghamton) had his first of three extra base hits in the third. The Binghamton product tripled to bring home a run, and scored on a sac-fly from Kyle Douin (Southern Maine).

The Nighthawks would take a two run lead into the seventh. After three straight walks allowed from Upper Valley pitching, including a free pass to get a run home, Dom Tozzi (Coastal Carolina) doubled to bring in two runs. The Mainers jumped in front 7-6, but the back and forth battle was not over.

Upper Valley strung together a two-out rally in the eighth to tie the game. In the bottom half of the inning the Mainers had two outs with no runners on. Kent doubled, and two pitches later Douin drove him in on an RBI single.

Drew Smith (UConn) allowed a run over two innings of work to earn his second win of the summer on the mound.

Sanford returns to Goodall Park Monday night to welcome in the North Shore Navigators. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30.







