Mainers Defeat North Shore 5-2

July 26, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







Lynn, Massachusetts - The Sanford Mainers defeated the North Shore Navigators 5-2 at Fraser Field. The win gets the Mainers back to .500 at 20-20, still second in the NECBL North. The loss sends North Shore to 15-24 on the season.

Sanford got spectacular pitching out of four different arms. The two runs scored were both unearned to the Mainers staff. Mainers pitching hasn't allowed an earned run now in 19 consecutive innings dating back to the 8th inning at Newport on Wednesday night.

Sanford native TJ Curley (Stonehill) made his first start of the summer, going three innings while allowing an unearned run. Curley was followed by Jason Libby (Maine), Nic Melton (UNC-Asheville), & Sam Mitchell (Alabama). The three relief pitchers allowed only one more unearned run, holding the Navigators to two on the day. The entire staff only surrendered four hits to North Shore bats.

The Mainers lineup was led by Pete Keblinsky (Southern Maine). The Ellsworth native had three hits on the day including a couple of doubles and two RBIs. Zack Kent (Binghamton) had a multi-hit day as well. Kent drove in a run in the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1. Not long after, Keblinsky came to the plate with two runners on and cleared the bases with a double to the gap, to give Sanford the lead. The Mainers were able to tack on two more in the fifth and never looked back.

The Mainers return to Goodall Park on Sunday night to take on the Upper Valley Nighthawks. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 26, 2025

Mainers Defeat North Shore 5-2 - Sanford Mainers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.