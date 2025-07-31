Mainers Drop Regular Season Finale, 10-5 to Danbury

July 31, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers fell in their final regular season game, 10-5 to the Danbury Westerners at Goodall Park. Sanford finishes the regular season at an even 22-22, while Danbury ends their summer at 21-22. The Westerners had a chance to sneak into the playoffs but did not get the help they needed from around the league. The next step for the Mainers is playoffs Friday night at Goodall Park.

Sanford jumped in front early with three runs in the first, the Mainers were able to string together five consecutive baserunners to do so. Zack Kent (Binghamton), and Kyle Douin (Southern Maine) each had a hit in the first that were a part of multi-hit nights. Danbury, fighting for their playoff hopes, responded with two runs in the second, and three in the third. It was a back and forth game for most of the night. Trailing 5-3 in the fifth, Jorge Burgos (Southern New Hampshire) delivered a two RBI single to even the score.

The game was still tied heading into the top of the eighth. After plating a run to take the lead, Aidan Cohall (Florida International) came to the plate with the bases loaded. Cohall sent a no-doubt shot over the right field wall, and Danbury took a 10-5 lead.

Sanford will host North Adams Friday night in round one of the NECBL playoffs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 at Goodall Park.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.