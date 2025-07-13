Navigators Trio Named 2025 NECBL All-Stars

July 13, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

North Shore Navigators News Release







LYNN, Mass. - Three North Shore Navigators players have been selected to suit up for the North Division in the 2025 New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) All-Star Game, which will take place next Sunday, July 20 in White River Junction, Vt.

Catcher Aukai Kea (Vanderbilt) and infielder Alex Marot (Charleston Southern) both represent North Shore on the North position player roster, while right-hander Zach Kittrell (Alabama) earned a nod as a relief pitcher.

A regular at both corner infield positions, Marot finished Saturday with a team-leading .271 average with two doubles, one triple, six RBI and six runs scored across 19 games this summer. He also leads North Shore's current roster with a .716 OPS. The Johnston, R.I., native helped solidify his case with a five-game June hit streak over which he recorded three of his five multi-hit performances. Marot's summer has been highlighted by a 3-for-4 effort with a triple in the Navs' 10-1 win over North Adams on June 30.

Kea is hitting .260 and paces North Shore with 20 hits, including three doubles and one home run, along with four RBI and seven runs through 22 games. The rising Vanderbilt sophomore from Kapolei, Hawaii, has produced six multi-hit games and a three-game RBI streak at the end of June, while throwing out three would-be base stealers defensively. His round-tripper was a game-winning solo shot on June 23 at Upper Valley, the site of the All-Star Game.

Kittrell has led the Navs' bullpen with a dominant 9.1 innings, striking out 17 while allowing just two unearned runs on six hits this summer. The right-hander has limited opponents to a .176 average over his six outings, including finishing the July 11 win at Vermont with five strikeouts over two scoreless innings to post his first save.

Navs fans will also have the opportunity to send one more representative to Vermont, as shortstop Jack Rickheim (Harvard) has been chosen as the team's Fan Vote nominee. The contest will run from Monday, July 14 at 12:01 a.m. through Thursday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m., with votes being cast exclusively on the NECBL's Instagram page (@TheNECBL) for the first time.

The 2025 NECBL All-Star Game will be played at the home of the Upper Valley Nighthawks for the first time, with first pitch set for 5:10 p.m. next Sunday. The Home Run Derby kicks off at 2:40 p.m. as part of a full day of activities.

The Navs' upcoming week before the All-Star Game includes a pair of home dates at Fraser Field, with the team set to host the Vermont Mountaineers for a 4:05 p.m. doubleheader on Tuesday and the North Division-leading Keene SwampBats for a Saturday matchup at 5:05 p.m. Stay up to date on the latest Navs news by visiting nsnavs.com and following the team on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.