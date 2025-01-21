North Shore Navigators Set 2025 NECBL Season Schedule

January 21, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

North Shore Navigators News Release







LYNN, Mass. - First pitch is 133 days away as the North Shore Navigators revealed their schedule for the 2025 New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) season on Monday, featuring a total of 22 home games at historic Fraser Field.

North Shore kicks off the 44-game summer slate at home for the second straight summer when it hosts the Upper Valley Nighthawks on Tuesday, June 3.

The Navs' 18th season of summer collegiate baseball is full of weekend home games, including six on Saturdays and four on Sundays. The slate sees the team at home on each Saturday night in July.

Regular-season home games in 2025 are scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m. on Monday through Friday nights, 5:05 p.m. on Saturdays, and a new matinee time of 1:35 p.m. on Sundays. The lone exception is a 10:55 a.m. start for Texas Roadhouse "School Day" on Wednesday, June 11.

The Navs are excited to feature promotions and theme nights in conjunction with local businesses throughout the 2025 season, with details to follow in the coming months.

The Navs Future Prospects Camp will return in 2025, with a pair of three-day clinics for children ages 6-12. Sessions are scheduled from June 25-27 (Wednesday through Friday) and July 7-9 (Monday through Wednesday). Each clinic session includes a scheduled Navs home game to which participants will be invited.

Individual-game and season tickets will go on sale on Saturday, Feb. 15. Registration for the Navs Future Prospects Camp will also begin on that date.

On the field, the NECBL will return to a two-division format for the first time since 2021, with the Navs competing against the Keene (N.H.) Swamp Bats, North Adams SteepleCats, Sanford Mainers, Upper Valley Nighthawks (White River Junction, Vt.) and Vermont Mountaineers (Montpelier, Vt.) in the Northern Division.

Making up the South Division are two other Massachusetts teams in the Martha's Vineyard Sharks (Oak Bluffs) and Valley Blue Sox (Holyoke), as well as the Bristol Blues, Danbury Westerners and Mystic Schooners in Connecticut, and Newport Gulls and Ocean State Waves (South Kingstown) in Rhode Island.

A charter member of the New England League's inaugural season dating back to 1994, the Navs rejoined the NECBL in 2021 after a nine-year hiatus and proceeded to capture the Northern Division regular-season championship. The franchise has qualified for the NECBL playoffs in five of its eight NECBL seasons and won its fourth Fay Vincent Sr. Cup in 2010.

