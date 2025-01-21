2025 Sanford Mainers Schedule Released

January 21, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

SANFORD, Maine - Today, the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) released the schedule for its 2025 season. Each of the league's 13 teams will be competing in 44 games across all six New England states.

This season the league adopts a two-division North and South format, doing away with the previous three division format. The divisions are as follows, North : Sanford, Vermont, Upper Valley, North Shore, Keene, North Adams. South: Newport, Ocean State, Mystic, Danbury, Valley, Martha's Vineyard, Bristol.

The Sanford Mainers will hit the road on opening day for the third-consecutive season. The Mainers take the field on Wednesday, June 4 for their 24th season of play when they travel to Old Mountain Field in South Kingstown, R.I. to take on the Ocean State Waves. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Mainers home opener at historic Goodall Park in downtown Sanford is set for Friday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. when Sanford welcomes their division rival, the Upper Valley Nighthawks.

The rematch of last year's thrilling championship series with the Newport Gulls will be renewed twice in the 2025 regular season. The Mainers will host the Gulls at Goodall Park on Monday, June 23, and travel to Cardines Field in Newport, R.I. one month later on Wednesday, July 23.

Goodall Park will be the scene on Friday, July 4 at 6:30 p.m. when the Mainers play host to Ocean State. The second and final regular season game vs. the Waves will be Sanford's first home game on Independence Day in over 15 years.

Sanford will square off against their North division rivals the Keene SwampBats and Vermont Mountaineers six times apiece in the 2025 season. The Mainers knocked Keene and Vermont out of the playoffs in 2024 en route to the championship series.

The "Meese" will also go up against the new North division foes of North Adams and North Shore six times in the upcoming season. Four of the six North Adams battles will be played in a doubleheader format, the first happening Saturday, June 7 at Goodall Park, before heading to Joe Wolfe Field in North Adams, M.A. Wednesday, July 9.

Fans will be able to watch the Mainers on the NECBL network and exclusively on ESPN+ for select games this season. You can also listen to every Mainers road game on 104.3 FM and seacoastoldies.com. For more on the Mainers, including the full season schedule and to purchase season tickets head to sanfordmainers.com or on the Mainers official mobile app.

