Mainers Outlast Nighthawks in Pitchers Duel, 3-0

June 16, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers won their first game of the year at Goodall Park 3-0 over the Upper Valley Nighthawks. The win moved the Mainers to 2-6, while the Nighthawks fell to 5-4.

In a ballgame that was scoreless going into the bottom of the eighth, the Mainers were able to tally three runs with two outs. With runners on first and third and two down, Jack Toomey (Boston College) hit a ball on the ground towards the Nighthawks shortstop who attempted to get the force out at second to end the inning. The throw to second was errant and sailed into right field to allow the first run of the game to come home. The Mainers were able to tack on another run on a defensive miscue, and then Kellen Strohmeyer (Iowa) singled to right to drive home the third and final run of the game.

All of the three runs surrendered by Upper Valley pitching in the eighth were unearned. "Sometimes you need a little luck and that's exactly what we got in the eighth inning," said Mainers manager Nic Lops. The hectic bottom of the eighth allowed the Mainers to take two of three from Upper Valley in the mini series over the last three days.

Charlie Hale (Endicott), Drew Smith (UConn), Tyler Longoria (St. Johns), and Conner Griffin (Binghamton), combine to shut out the Nighthawks. The quintet of Mainers' arms struck out 11 and only allowed six hits. Longoria picked up the win in his summer debut, while Griffin struck out the side in the ninth to get his first save of the year.

The Mainers will return to Goodall Park on Wednesday when they welcome in the Vermont Mountaineers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







