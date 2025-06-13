North Shore Holds off Sanford, Mainers Drop to 0-5

June 13, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - In a pitchers duel that saw only ten combined hits, the North Shore Navigators defeated the Sanford Mainers 2-1 at Goodall Park. North Shore is now 2-0 against the Mainers and improved to 3-6 overall, while Sanford dropped their fifth consecutive game to begin the summer.

The Navigators held the Mainers bats to just three hits in the ball game. Joe Castrichini (Longwood) started for North Shore, firing three scoreless innings and striking out three. He was relieved by Colin Dowdle (Holy Cross), who then went two scoreless to get his first win of the season on the mound.

Returning Mainer and New Hampshire native Zach Brassill (SNHU) got the start for Sanford. Brassill was charged with the loss, going three innings and allowing two runs.

Even with five straight losses to begin the season, Mainers manager Nic Lops drew on some positives from tonight's game. "Luke Jenkins (UNC Greensboro) deserves to be hitting about .500 right now, he's just squaring the ball up every time he's at the plate," said Lops. Jenkins had two of the Mainers three hits, and scored the lone run in the ninth. Jenkins doubled to lead off the final frame, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Zack Kent (Binghamton).

Another positive Lops discussed was the Mainers bullpen. Jason Libby (Maine), Connor Toriello (Salve Regina), and Drew Smith (UConn), combine to surrender just one hit across six innings of work.

The Mainers will head to Upper Valley tomorrow. First pitch is slated for 6 o'clock.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 13, 2025

