Early Season Home Games Cancelled, Officially Rescheduled

June 13, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - After cancellations to the first two days of baseball at Goodall park this season, the Sanford Mainers have announced the make up dates for the following home games.

The June 6 contest versus Upper Valley that was originally slated to be the home opener has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 15. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Mainers were also forced to postpone their doubleheader scheduled for June 7 against the North Adams SteepleCats. The two games will now be played on Wednesday, July 2. The first game will begin at 4 o'clock, with the second game at 6:30 p.m.







