Early Season Home Games Cancelled, Officially Rescheduled

Sports stats



Early Season Home Games Cancelled, Officially Rescheduled

June 13, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)
Sanford Mainers News Release


SANFORD, Maine - After cancellations to the first two days of baseball at Goodall park this season, the Sanford Mainers have announced the make up dates for the following home games.

The June 6 contest versus Upper Valley that was originally slated to be the home opener has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 15. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Mainers were also forced to postpone their doubleheader scheduled for June 7 against the North Adams SteepleCats. The two games will now be played on Wednesday, July 2. The first game will begin at 4 o'clock, with the second game at 6:30 p.m.



New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 13, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Sanford Mainers Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central