Keene Stays Hot, Take Down Mainers 6-3

June 12, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers dropped their fourth consecutive game to open the 2025 season, falling to the Keene SwampBats 6-3. It was a packed house in Sanford for the Mainers home opener, but Keene spoiled the day by jumping in front early and never surrendering the lead.

The 6-3 victory was Keene's sixth straight win after dropping their season opener. The win was highlighted by a superb outing from the SwampBats starting pitcher Kyle Peters (UConn). Peters went five shutout innings, while only surrendering a hit and walk and struck out five. The Uconn righty also struck out the side and had an immaculate inning in the second.

Connor Ball (Alabama), returned to Goodall Park for the first time this summer. The southpaw got the ball in the home opener, after being named the 2024 NECBL pitcher of the year. The SwampBats saw Ball twice last year and had success tonight. Ball exited the game after the fourth, allowing three runs on six hits.

Even with the 0-4 start to the season, Mainers manager Nic Lops is not hitting the panic button. "I had a sense of calmness after the game," said Lops. "I think the bats are really going to get going the next couple of weeks."

Keene finished the night with 11 hits. The lead off man Michael O'Brien (Mississippi State), and Ty Mainfoli (Dayton), paced the Keene lineup with three hits each. O'Brien also drove in three of the six runs.

The Mainers will be back home tomorrow night when they welcome in the North Shore Navigators to Goodall Park. First pitch 6:30 p.m.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.