Danbury's Six-Run Seventh Inning Downs Vermont

June 12, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







DANBURY, Conn. - The Westerners' six-run seventh inning was enough to overcome the Mountaineers as Danbury downed Vermont 13-4 Thursday night from Rogers Park.

Vermont led 4-3 after the top of the sixth, but Danbury plated ten unanswered in the final three frames at the dish.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 4, Danbury 13

Records: Vermont 2-4, Danbury 4-2

Location: Rogers Park

Rapid Recap

Conlan Daniel went deep over the left center field fence in the first to start the scoring. It was Vermont's second home run of the season.

Danbury got the run right back in the first after an error, stolen base and a sacrifice fly to tie it 1-1.

An error in left field from Foster Apple allowed Danbury to plate a run in the second.

The Westerners made it 3-1 in the fourth after a leadoff walk and a base hit.

The Mountaineers surged with two outs in the fifth as Bennett Shealor was hit by a pitch and Paul Napolitano and Tank Yaghoubi singled to cut the deficit to one.

Vermont took the lead in the sixth as Daniel was hit by a pitch and Braeden Smith singled to set up an obstruction call that scored Daniel from 3rd. A Foster Apple sacrifice fly scored Smith to grab a 4-3 lead.

Another leadoff walk for Danbury set up a two-run homer from Tirado in the sixth to steal the lead right back.

After Vermont went down 1-2-3 in the seventh, Danbury extended their lead with a crooked number in the bottom of the inning. Two walks and a sacrifice bunt loaded the bases before a base hit and another walk plated two. A three-run bases clearing double from Tirado made it a five RBI night for the catcher and a seven run lead.

Matthew Minckler and Brendan Buecker both made their first appearances on the mound in the eighth as Danbury scored two more.

Game Notes

WP: Nick Murphy (1-0) | LP: Joshua Rivera (0-1)

Jayson Torres got the start and tossed three innings. The Seton Hall product struck out five and touched 97 mph on the radar gun. He allowed one hit and two unearned runs.

Yaghoubi extended his hitting streak to five.

Smith has been on base in all four games as a Mountaineer.

Daniel's home run went 360 feet.

Acker's on-base and hitting streak ended at five.

Up Next

Vermont heads to Bristol for the second of the three game road trip for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at Muzzy Field.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.