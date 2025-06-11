Upper Valley's Three-Run Ninth Inning Rally Stuns Vermont

June 11, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

MONTPELIER, Vt. - Upper Valley's three-run ninth inning rally shocked the Mountaineers as the Nighthawks defeated Vermont 6-4 Wednesday night in game one of the Governor's Cup series.

The Nighthawks worked two walks with three hits to send eight to the plate in the pivotal final frame to down the Mountaineers on their home field.

The Basics

Score: Upper Valley 6, Vermont 4

Records: Upper Valley 3-1, Vermont 2-3

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Upper Valley wasted no time scoring with a first inning run after an error from left fielder Jaylen Hernandez allowed Anthony Greco to drive home Kyle Neri with a single.

Vermont got the run right back in the second after walks from Braeden Smith and Conlan Daniel set up Joey Pagano to tie the game with an RBI single.

Adam Martin got the start for Vermont and allowed one run on five hits in 3.1 innings of work. He struck out three batters and walked one.

Ryan Brown entered in relief for Martin. He tossed three innings and allowed just one run.

Vermont grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third with a Hernandez single and a Ty Acker walk that set up Daniel for his first RBI as a Mountaineer with a double.

The Mountaineers tacked on an insurance run in the fourth as Foster Apple came through with his first hit in his first start to score Tank Yaghoubi to make it a 4-1 game.

In the fifth, Upper Valley got their first of five unanswered runs off a Neri RBI double.

Both teams went down scoreless in the sixth and seventh with Vermont leaving the bases loaded.

Anthony Greco walked to start the eighth and advanced to third on two pitches to the backstop. He came around to score on a Nick Shuhet base hit to make it 4-3.

Vermont went down 1-2-3 in the eight, which set up the crooked number in the ninth from Upper Valley.

A one-out walk from Nick Monile and an opposite field base hit from pinch hitter Anthony Brotz put runners on the corners for Neri who scored Monile on a sacrifice fly to tie the game against Noah Hertzler. Greco's RBI infield single plated the go-ahead run before the third run of the inning scored on a ball that got away from Vermont catcher Brendan Buecker.

Paul Napolitano's one-out walk in the ninth turned into a double play to end the game.

Game Notes

WP: JT Guerrero (1-0) | LP: Noah Hertzler (0-2) | CP: Mason Phillips (2)

Yaghoubi extended his hit streak to four games.

Apple made his first appearance and notched his first hit and RBI.

Hernandez and Acker have reached base in all five games.

Minckler and Acker saw their four-game hitting streak end.

Smith has been on base in all three games as a Mountaineer. He worked two walks tonight.

Parker Miles and Bryce Gluckman pitched in relief.

Buecker reached twice via a walk and a hit by pitch.

Up Next

The Mountaineers hit the road for three-straight away from Montpelier. They'll begin the trip in Danbury for a date with the Westerners 6:30 p.m. Thursday.







