Vermont's Comeback Effort Falls Short in North Adams

June 9, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - The Mountaineers' comeback effort fell short in North Adams as the Steeplecats downed Vermont 3-2 Monday night.

Five walks and four hit batters by the Vermont pitching staff were too much to overcome for the bats despite a valiant ninth inning effort.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 2, North Adams 3

Records: Vermont 2-2, North Adams 1-2

Location: Joe Wolfe Field

Rapid Recap

Righty Eddie Albert got the start and tossed two innings. He allowed one run on one hit, struck out two, walked two and hit one batter.

Both teams left two runners stranded through the first two innings.

North Adams broke through in the third with a sacrifice fly after two hit batters and a walk loaded the bases. Sebastian Perez and Ryan VanDeWater combined to get out of a bases loaded jam with just one run across.

Vermont had one runner on in each of the first four innings but couldn't drive home a run.

A Steeplecats leadoff double in the fourth from Stang and a wild pitch from VanDeWater sent home a run to make it 2-0 North Adams.

Jack Rollo saw his first action as a Mountaineer out of the bullpen. He threw 2.1 innings and allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts.

In the fifth, North Adams added their third and final run of the night off of two base hits from Baxter and Stang again.

The sixth inning continued to be Vermont's friend as they plated two Monday night after a three-run sixth on Sunday. Tank Yaghoubi led off the inning with a walk and a stolen bag. After two strikeouts, the two-out magic began for the Mountaineers. Three players off the bench in Braeden Smith, Ty Acker and Joey Pagano all came through with hits to score Yaghoubi and Smith.

Josh Halcisak pitched a scoreless seventh and a 1-2-3 eight with three strikeouts in his second scoreless relief appearance of the season.

Acker was left stranded after a one-out walk in the eighth.

Vermont's rally fell short despite a trio of walks from Paul Napolitano, Yaghoubi and Conlan Daniel. A fantastic play from North Adams' shortstop Overholt got the second out in the inning before Montesa closed the door with a strikeout of Smith to end the game.

Game Notes

WP: AJ Petraitis (1-0) | LP: Jack Rollo (0-1) | SV: Dawson Montesa (1)

Yaghoubi reached base all five times with two walks and three singles. He has reached base in his last six appearances dating back to Sunday and has a three-game hitting streak.

Acker has reached safely in his last six plate appearances with three hits, two walks and a hit by pitch. He is 7-for-11 (.636) to open the campaign.

Acker and Matthew Minckler both have hits in all four games.

Jaylen Hernandez, Yaghoubi, Acker and Minckler have been on base in each of the four games.

Daniel and Napolitano each reached safely for the first time as Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers left ten runners on base. They had runners on base in every inning except the fifth.

Vermont's pitching staff notched three 1-2-3 innings with eight strikeouts.

Up Next

The Mountaineers head back up north to host the Upper Valley Nighthawks for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch Tuesday at Montpelier Recreation Field.







