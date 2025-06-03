Vermont Opens 2025 with 4-3 Road Win over Martha's Vineyard

June 3, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

OAKS BLUFF, Mass. - The Vermont Mountaineers opened the season with a 4-3 win over the Martha's Vineyard Sharks behind seven stolen bags.

Vermont broke a 3-3 tie in the 9th inning to notch the first victory of the 2025 summer season.

The Basics

Score: 4-3 Vermont

Records: Vermont 1-0, Martha's Vineyard 0-1

Location: Martha's Vineyard | The Shark Tank

Rapid Recap

Vermont opened the scoring in the second with a Matthew Minckler RBI-single to score Ty Acker.

Starting pitcher Adam Martin tossed two scoreless frames.

In the top of the 3rd, Vermont broke through again. Jaylen Hernandez was hit by a pitch. He stole second and third base and came around to score on a throwing error. Charlie Rogan's RBI-single scored Matt Chatelle to cap off the two-run inning.

The Sharks plated one run in each of the bottom of the 3rd, 4th and 5th innings to tie the game at three.

Both teams went scoreless in the 6th, 7th and 8th frames.

Brendan Buecker started the 9th inning rally with a one-out walk. He stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error. Charlie Rogan's sacrifice groundout scored Buecker to give Vermont the 4-3 lead.

Jayson Torres retired the first batter of the 9th inning as Jordan Savinon made the first save of the season, retiring the final two batters.

Game Notes

WP: Jayson Torres (1-0) | LP: Luca Alagheband (0-1) | SV: Jordan Savinon (1)

Jaylen Hernandez reached base four times via two walks and two hit by pitches. He also swiped four bags and scored a run on the base paths.

Ty Acker went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored.

Matt Chatelle walked twice and scored both times.

Matthew Minckler notched the first RBI of the season in the top of the second.

Jordan Savinon recorded the final two outs to obtain his first save of the season.

The Mountaineers pitching staff struck out 11 Sharks batters.

Vermont's offense had six hits and was aided by seven Sharks' errors. They also swiped seven bags.

Up Next

Vermont meets the defending champion Newport Gulls on the second night of the road trip on ESPN+ at 6:35 p.m.







