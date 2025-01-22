2025 Vermont Mountaineers Schedule Released

January 22, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

MONTPELIER, Vt. - The New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) unveiled the 2025 season schedule on Tuesday. Opening Day for the league and the Vermont Mountaineers is set for Tuesday, June 3rd. All 13 teams are slated to play 44 regular season games over two months.

In 2025, the NECBL will revert to a two division alignment. The North Division includes the: Vermont Mountaineers, Keene Swamp Bats, North Adams SteepleCats, North Shore Navigators, Sanford Mainers and Upper Valley Nighthawks. The South Division includes the: Bristol Blues, Danbury Westerners, Martha's Vineyard Sharks, Mystic Schooners, Newport Gulls, Ocean State Waves and Valley Blue Sox.

The defending North Division champion Mountaineers will open the 2025 campaign on the road at Martha's Vineyard in a 2024 quarterfinal playoff rematch with the Sharks. First pitch is set for Tuesday, June 3rd at 6:35 p.m at the Shark Tank. Vermont swept the Sharks in both the regular season and playoffs last season.

The back-to-back defending Fay Vincent Sr. Cup Champion Newport Gulls host the Mountaineers in game two of the 2025 season for Vermont on Wednesday, June 4th at 6:35 p.m. The Mountaineers will face the Gulls in Newport for the second-straight year in game two of the regular season.

After starting the season with back-to-back games on the road, Vermont returns to Montpelier Recreation Field for their home opener Friday, June 6th at 6:30 p.m. versus the Northern Division foe North Adams SteepleCats. The Mountaineers swept the three-game regular season series against the SteepleCats in 2024.

For the first time since 2018, Vermont will host a game at Recreation Field on Independence Day. On Friday, July 4th at 6:30 p.m., the Mountaineers play host to the Upper Valley Nighthawks in a North Division bout. Vermont and Upper Valley split the four-game season series last year with both teams recording two wins at their home ballparks.

Vermont will take on the rival Sanford Mainers six times over the eight week season. In a 2024 semifinal playoff rematch, the season-series will open on Sunday, June 8th at 6:30 p.m. at Recreation Field in Montpelier.

To conclude the regular season, Vermont will play seven games in nine days after the three day All-Star Break. The Mountaineers' final six opponents are all North Division competitors with four of the final five games featuring Vermont as the road team.

You can catch the Vermont Mountaineers on the NECBL Network and select games on ESPN+ this season. The broadcast schedule will be released in the coming months.

