Vermont Tops Sanford 6-4 in Home Opener

June 8, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

MONTPELIER, Vt. - The Vermont Mountaineers treated their home opening crowd of 2,790 to a 6-4 victory over the Sanford Mainers on Sunday night.

Vermont's seven stolen bags and three-run sixth inning propelled the Mountaineers to a win in the home opener from Montpelier Recreation Field.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 6, Sanford 4

Records: Vermont 2-1, Sanford 0-1

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Lefty Oliver Pudvar got the start and tossed 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. He walked one and gave up one hit.

Through three innings, both teams were shutout with Sanford leaving three runners on and Vermont stranding two.

In the fourth, Sanford plated three with two doubles into the gap and two base hits off of Austin Ziance.

The Mountaineers responded immediately with two runs in the bottom of the inning as Ty Acker doubled and Braeden Smith drove him home with a single to make it 3-2.

Two walks and a hit batter yielded Sanford's final run of the ballgame in the fifth.

A crooked number in the sixth boosted Vermont into the lead as a plethora of Sanford defensive miscues allowed three to come across. Joey Pagano reached on an error, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Matthew Minckler's single scored Pagano. Brendan Buecker was hit by a pitch. Tank Yaghoubi's RBI single scored Minckler as Buecker advanced to third on a throwing error. Yaghoubi attempted to steal second and drew a throw and rundown that allowed Buecker to come across before the out was made. Vermont exited the chaotic inning leading 5-4.

In the seventh, Jordan Saviñon threw a 1-2-3 inning for Vermont as the offense left Ty Acker stranded, who reached for the fourth time in as many trips to the plate.

Saviñon only needed three pitches to retire the Mainers in the eight as he finished his line of 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings with two strikeouts.

Vermont added an insurance run in the eight as Pagano led the inning off with a walk before stealing second base. He advanced to third on a passed ball and Minckler drove him home on a fielder's choice.

Jayson Torres shut the door with a 1-2-3 ninth, nabbing the save.

Game Notes

WP: Jordan Saviñon (1-0) | LP: Nichols Melton (0-1) | SV: Jayson Torres (1)

Vermont's pitching staff retired the final ten Sanford batters.

For the second time in just three games, the Mountaineers stole seven bags.

Acker reached base four times with a double and a single. He is 6-for-10 to start the season.

Buecker reached base three times, stole two bags and scored a run in the nine-hole.

Pagano reached base three times and also stole two bases.

Smith and Conlan Daniel made their first appearances in the Vermont starting lineup at the dish.

Pudvar, Ziance and Joey Valentine saw their first action on the bump.

Vermont avenged last season's home opening loss to Sanford.

Up Next

The Mountaineers head to North Adams for a date with the Steeplecats 6:30 p.m. Monday at Joe Wolfe Field on NECBL+.







