Mainers Fall in Season Opener at Vermont 6-4

June 8, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

MONTPELIER, Vermont - The Sanford Mainers fell to the Vermont Mountaineers 6-4 in their 2025 season opener. The Mainers led through five innings before errors opened the door to Vermont taking the lead and never looking back. The Mainers fall to 0-1 while Vermont improves to 2-1.

There were zeros across the board for the first three innings. Returning Mainer and Maine native Josh Kopetski got the start on opening day. " I was pleased with Kopetski's outing," said manager Nic Lops. "We went into tonight as a staff saying three (innings) would be good, if he gave us four that would be even better and that's what he did."

Vermont starter and Uconn ace Oliver Pudvar guided the Mountaineers in the early half of the game going 2.2 innings, striking out four, allowing one hit, and no runs. The game opened up in the fourth inning when Sanford's Kellen Strohmeyer (Iowa) led off with a double to the gap. He later scored on an infield single from Sam Miller (Binghamton). The Mainers were not done yet in the fourth as they tacked on two more runs on hits from Ryan Kolben (UMASS Amherst), and Kyle Douin (Southern Maine).

The green and gold did not hold Vermont scoreless for much longer after that. The Mountaineers responded with two runs of their own in the fourth inning to end Kopetski's night. In the four innings of work, Kopetski allowed four hits, two earned runs, while striking out three.

The Mainers added another run in the fifth and eventually took a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth where the ballgame took a turn. The Mainers infield committed two errors which led to three runs for Vermont. All three runs in the sixth were unearned for Mainers pitcher Nic Melton (UNC Asheville).

After nabbing a 5-4 advantage the Mountaineers never looked back.

The Vermont bullpen was lights out, highlighted by Jordan Savinon (Fairleigh Dickinson) and Jayson Torres (Seton Hall). The two relievers combined to retire the final ten Sanford batters in the game, including a three-pitch from Savinon in the 8th inning. Savinon was credited with the win in 2.1 innings of scoreless work, and Torres picked up the save.

The Mainers will be back in the Green Mountain state tomorrow (Monday, June 9) when they travel to White River Junction to take on the Upper Valley Nighthawks.







