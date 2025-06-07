Mainers Opener Postponed Yet Again

June 7, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - After a rainout of yesterday's scheduled home and season opener, the Sanford Mainers have announced that today's scheduled doubleheader vs. the North Adams SteepleCats has been postponed. The SteepleCats organization faced transportation issues, and there is no set make up date at this time for the doubleheader.

The Mainers will now open the 2025 season in Montpelier, V.T. tomorrow night, against the Vermont Mountaineers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

This is the third time the Mainers have had a postponement within the last week, and will be the last NECBL organization to kick off their 2025 season.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 7, 2025

Mainers Opener Postponed Yet Again - Sanford Mainers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.