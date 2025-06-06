Sanford Mainers Opener Postponed
June 6, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)
Sanford Mainers News Release
SANFORD, Maine- The Sanford Mainers season opener scheduled for tonight, June 6 at 6:30 P.M vs. the Upper Valley Nighthawks has been postponed due to inclement weather moving into the Sanford area. The game has officially been moved to Sunday, June 15 at 4:30 p.m.
Sanford is now slated to play its season opener tomorrow, with a doubleheader against the North Adams SteepleCats. Game one will begin at 4:30 p.m. with game two scheduled for 6:30. Each game will be a seven inning contest.
The Mainers were originally supposed to open the 2025 campaign Wednesday night, June 4 at Ocean State before the game was moved to Thursday, July 17 due to conflicts in Rhode Island.
