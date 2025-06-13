Bristol Pitching Silences Vermont's Offense in 4-1 Loss to Blues

June 13, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

BRISTOL, Conn. - The Blues pitching staff held Vermont to one run on four hits in a 4-1 defeat of the Mountaineers Friday night from Muzzy Field.

Vermont cut the two-run Bristol lead in half in the eighth to make it 2-1, but the Blues tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the inning before recording the final three outs.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 1, Bristol 4

Records: Vermont 2-5, Bristol 6-2

Location: Muzzy Field

Rapid Recap

Jordan Saviñon got the start for Vermont and threw three innings. He allowed one run on four hits with three punchouts and two walks issued.

Vermont had base runners in each of the first three innings but had nothing to show for it. Tank Yaghoubi and Jaylen Hernandez both reached twice in their first two appearances, but they were left stranded.

Bristol broke through in the third after a leadoff walk and two singles to score the game's first run.

From the end of the third to the start of the eighth inning, Bristol retired 15 of 16 Vermont batters.

The Blues got a run in the sixth off a pair of base hits to make it 2-0.

A one-out bunt single and a stolen base from Yaghoubi gave Conlan Daniel the chance to score the Mountaineers' first run of the night with an RBI single to center.

After having the lead cut in half, Bristol plated two in the eighth after two Vermont errors and a two-out base hit to make it 4-1.

The Mountaineers went down 1-2-3 in the ninth to end the game.

Game Notes

WP: Jackson Kossow (1-0) | LP: Jack Rollo (0-1) | CP: Kyle Emmons (2)

Yaghoubi reached base all four times with three singles, a walk and a stolen bag.

Hernandez reached twice via a hit by pitch and a walk, but he was picked off in the first inning.

Daniel's RBI single marked back-to-back nights with an RBI.

Jack Rollo pitched three innings in relief. Bristol plated one run as Rollo struck out a pair.

Up Next

Vermont wraps up the road trip in Mystic Saturday for a 5 p.m. first pitch from Fitch High School on NECBL+.

Photo credit: Molly Smith, Photographer and Broadcast Director

