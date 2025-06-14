Vermont ends four-game skid with 9-5 win over Mystic

June 14, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

GROTON, Conn. - The Mountaineers got back in the win column with a 9-5 win over Mystic Saturday night at Fitch High School.

The win ended a four-game losing streak and capped the three-game Connecticut road trip with a victory.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 9, Mystic 5

Records: Vermont 3-5, Mystic 5-4

Location: Fitch High School

Rapid Recap

Lefty Oliver Pudvar made his second start and tossed two shutout innings. He gave up one hit plus two walks and two strikeouts.

Vermont managed three hits in the first two innings but came up scoreless.

Both teams matched in the third and fourth innings with a run in the third three in the fourth.

Vermont's run in the third stemmed from Paul Napolitano and Tank Yaghoubi both reaching safely to start the inning. A groundout from Jack Rollo made it second and third with one out when Conlan Daniel grounded out to first before a close play at the plate with Napolitano beating the throw and tag.

A walk and a base hit from the top of the Mystic order tied the game at one in the third.

The Mountaineers' three-run fourth inning started with a Braeden Smith walk and a stolen base. With two outs, Ashton Gilio and Yaghoubi drew walks while Napolitano and Rollo singled to plate three runs..

The Schooners got the runs right back as the first four batters in the fourth all reached safely with three singles and a walk plus two fielder's choices to score three runs.

Both squads went down 1-2-3 in the fifth as Ryan Brown began his stellar three inning relief appearance for Vermont.

Two runs scored for the Mountaineers in the sixth as the bottom of the lineup did their job again. Joey Pagano, pinch hitting in the seven spot, led off the inning with a base hit. Gilio walked and both runners executed a double steal of second and third. Napolitano singled to score Pagano and a Yaghoubi sacrifice fly plated Gilio.

Brown finished his one-hit relief appearance in the sixth with two strikeouts to strand two runners.

Noah Hertzler notched a scoreless seventh and eighth with two strikeouts.

Gilio's third walk of the night and Napolitano's third hit set up Yaghoubi's RBi double and a sacrifice fly from Rollo to boost the Mountaineers' lead to five.

Koen Smith got the final three outs for Vermont as he stranded the bases loaded after allowing a run.

Game Notes

WP: Ryan Brown (1-0) | LP: Hunter Hoxie (0-1)

After reaching safely all four times in Bristol, Yaghoubi walked three times with a double and a sacrifice fly in the leadoff spot. He has reached base in eight of his last ten appearances.

The two-way Rollo had a three-RBI night.

Daniel has a four-game hitting streak.

Bennett Shealor has a hit in all four games he's appeared in.

Smith reached three times with two stolen bases, two walks and a double.

Gilio walked three times and scored all three times.

Napolitano reached base all five times with three singles, a walk and a hit by pitch. He scored three times.

The 6-7-8-9 batters scored eight of the nine runs. The bottom four hitters in the lineup reached base at a 60 percent clip (12-of-20). Smith, Apple/Pagano, Gilio and Napolitano were the contributors.

The Mountaineers set new season-highs in runs scored (nine) and walks (ten).

Ryan VanDeWater touched 94 on the radar gun in his one inning of work.

Pudvar and Brown are both yet to allow an earned run this season. Pudvar has made two starts and thrown 4.2 total innings. Brown has thrown seven innings in relief.

Up Next

Vermont heads back home to Montpelier to face the top of the North Division in the Keene SwampBats at 7-1 on a seven-game winning streak. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Montpelier Recreation Field on NECBL+.







