Mainers Bats Come Alive, Defeat Upper Valley 12-6

June 14, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







HARTFORD, Vermont - The Sanford Mainers tallied eleven hits and worked eleven walks to grab their first win of the season, taking down the Upper Valley Nighthawks 12-6. The win snaps a five game losing streak for Sanford to open the summer, while Upper Valley dropped to 4-3.

In the offensive outburst two Mainers collected three hits on the night. Returning Mainer and shortstop Blake Schaff (Georgetown) singled three times and drove in two runs. Power hitting lefty Brennan Hudson (Georgia) collected three hits as well. Hudson had an RBI triple in the fifth, as well as a two-run home run to right field in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Sanford jumped on the board immediately. Zack Kent (Binghamton) had a two out, two-run double in the first inning to set the tone. The Mainers surrendered two runs in the bottom of the first but proceeded to score in every inning except for the sixth and seventh.

Mainers manager Nic Lops attributes the Mainers approach at the plate to the offensive outburst. "We emphasize quality at-bats," said Lops. "We're not just looking for average and homeruns, it's the little things like squaring a ball up or moving a guy over." The Mainers staff keep track of quality at-bats and according to Lops the Mainers had 31 of them tonight. The Sanford lineup only struck out six times tonight, a drastic difference from 15 collective punchouts two games ago.

The Mainers return to Goodall Park tomorrow night, when they welcome Upper Valley for the second of three consecutive matchups. First pitch 6:30 p.m.







