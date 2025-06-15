Upper Valley Dominant in 11-1 Win over Sanford

June 15, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

SANFORD, Maine - After grabbing their first win of the season last night at Upper Valley, the Sanford Mainers fell at Goodall Park to the Upper Valley Nighthawks 11-1. Upper Valley moves to 5-3 to sit in second place in the division while the Mainers fall to 1-6.

The Nighthawks struck first in the ball game and never surrendered the lead. Anthony Greco (William & Mary) launched a two-run homer to right field in the second inning to give the Nighthawks a 2-0 lead. The Nighthawks grabbed another in the third to jump out to a 3-0 lead.

The Mainers scored their lone run in the bottom of the fourth on a sac-fly from Brendan Sencaj (Bentley) to plate Luke Jenkins (UNC Greensboro). The Mainers lone run cut the Upper Valley lead to two, but the Nighthawks opened the game up in the fifth. Mainers pitching allowed two hits and four walks that led to four runs in the frame to extend the Upper Valley lead to 7-1.

The Nighthawks eventually found themselves leading by 10 runs in the late stages of the ballgame, to win 11-1.

The Nighthawks received a great performance on the mound from their starting pitcher JT Guerrero (Fresno State). Guerrero tossed five innings of one-run ball and struck out ten.

One of the few bright spots for the Mainers on the night was Kyle Douin (Southern Maine). The Augusta native went 3-3 at the plate and also reached on a walk. Douin is now batting .500 on the season, going 6-12 at the dish..

The Mainers return to action once again versus the Nighthawks tomorrow night at Goodall Park. First pitch 6:30 p.m.







