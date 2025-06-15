Keene's Eighth Inning Go-Ahead Grand Slam Shocks Vermont 4-1

June 15, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







MONTPELIER, Vt. - An eighth inning go-ahead grand slam from Nick Romano sealed Keene's eighth-straight win as they shocked Vermont 4-1 Sunday night.

The Mountaineers no-hit the SwampBats through seven innings, but the two-out rally in the eighth dropped Vermont to 3-6 on the season.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 1, Keene 4

Records: Vermont 3-6, Keene 8-1

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Eddie Albert got the start and tossed three no-hit innings with five strikeouts and no walks. He allowed two base runners on a hit by pitch and an error.

Vermont plated the game's first run with a leadoff double from Joey Pagano and a Brendan Buecker RBI single.

Bryce Gluckman pitched four no-hit innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

Vermont entered the eighth with a 1-0 lead on five hits from the two aforementioned batters, Conlan Daniel, Braeden Smith and Charlie Rogan.

A two-out hit from O'Brien marked the first of the night for Keene. Two walks issued by Joshua Rivera and Joey Valentine loaded the bases for Romano against Jayson Torres. He launched a 384 foot grand slam over the fence in right center to give the SwampBats a 4-1 lead.

Vermont had two runners on in both the eighth and the ninth but came up empty.

Game Notes

WP: Jayden Barroqueiro (2-0) | LP: Joshua Rivera (0-2) | SV: Jake Hooker (2)

Albert and Gluckman combined for seven innings and eight strikeouts with zero runs or hits. They allowed five base runners.

Isaac Kopalchick pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts for the Mountaineers.

Vermont suffered their second loss at home, both heartbreakers in the late innings.

Jaylen Hernandez reached twice with two walks. He has reached in all seven games he has appeared in.

David Alvarez made his first start as a Mountaineer.

Daniel, the new Cincinnati transfer, extended his hitting streak to six games with a pair of hits.

Smith reached twice via a walk and a base hit.

Matthew Minckler reached twice on an error and a single.

Highlight: Conlan Daniel's unreal catch in centerfield

Up Next

Vermont gets Monday off with a two-game road trip on tap Tuesday and Wednesday. They'll meet the SwampBats in Keene for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch and a chance to avenge Sunday's loss on ESPN+.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.