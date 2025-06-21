Mainers Defeat Vermont 8-1, Win Second Straight

June 21, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Montpelier, Vermont - The Sanford Mainers defeated the Vermont Mountaineers 8-1 in Montpelier to win their second consecutive game. The win was the first time Sanford was able to take down Vermont out of the three meetings this season. The Mainers improve to 4-8 while Vermont falls to 5-7.

The Mainers scored six of their eight runs in the final two innings. Sanford's pitching was phenomenal, the Mainers got four innings out of their starter Zach Brassill (Southern New Hampshire). Brassill allowed the one run Vermont was able to plate, but due to defensive miscues it was an unearned run. Sanford's bullpen was then able to throw five innings of shutout ball, to keep the Mountaineers off the board. "Our pitching was fantastic tonight, we needed our bullpen to step up, and they did," said Mainers manager Nic Lops.

It was a pitchers duel up until the fourth. Brennan Hudson (Georgia) homered for the second time this summer on a two-run tape measure shot over the right field wall in Montpelier. The Mainers never looked back after taking the lead, thanks to lights-out pitching.

Going into the eighth the lead still sat at one for Sanford. The Mainers were able to work a two-out rally with two base hits and then Brendan Sencaj (Bentley) came to the dish and delivered a two RBI double down the right field line. The momentum carried over to the ninth and the Mainers were able to scratch across four more runs.

Sanford returns to Goodall Park Monday night for a rematch of the 2024 NECBL championship series with the Newport Gulls. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







