Vermont Defeats Sanford, 9-4

June 18, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers fell to the Vermont Mountaineers 9-4 at historic Goodall Park. Vermont scored in each of the first three innings, highlighted by a four-run third inning and never surrendered the lead. The loss drops Sanford to 2-7, while Vermont improves to 4-6.

Jason Libby (UMaine) got his first start on the mound of the summer and suffered the loss, going two innings, allowing two solo home runs in both the first and second innings. The Bangor natives day was done before Vermont opened the game wide open. The Mountaineers only had one hit in the third inning but were able to plate four runs, taking advantage of three walks, a hit by pitch, and a man reaching on a dropped third strike.

The third inning proved to be a crucial one as the Mainers ended up outhitting the Mountaineers, ten to eight. "We gave the game away too early and dug ourselves too deep of a hole," said Mainers manager Nic Lops. The Mainers skipper also applauded his team's battle to narrow the Mountaineers lead but Vermont was able to keep producing runs to hold off Sanford.

Even with tonight's loss some hitters in the lineup have continued to shine, especially Zack Kent (Binghamton). Kent batted third for the Mainers tonight and went 3-4 with two doubles and also worked a walk. The three hits in the ballgame boosted his season batting average to an impressive .346.

The Mainers will be back at Goodall Park tomorrow night for the fourth and final game of the homestand when they welcome in the Bristol Blues. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







