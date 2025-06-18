Vermont Mashes Three Homers in Foggy Wednesday 9-4 Win over Sanford

June 18, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - Vermont mashed three home runs in Wednesday night's fog-delayed 9-4 road victory over Sanford.

The Mountaineers combined power with speed as they stole eight bags in their second win over the Mainers in game two of six against the northern division foe.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 9, Sanford 4

Records: Vermont 4-6, Sanford 2-7

Location: Goodall Park

Rapid Recap

Jaylen Hernandez went deep to right in the top of the first to start the scoring with a solo shot.

Lefty Joey Valentine got the start and worked through 2.1 innings. He allowed three hits and one unearned run with four strikeouts and two walks.

Foster Apple launched a homer to right field in the second inning to put Vermont up 2-0.

The Mountaineers plated four in the third to jump out to a 6-0 lead. Two walks by Sam Gates and Conlan Daniel plus a dropped third strike allowed Hernandez to reach safely to load the bases. Braeden Smith was hit by a pitch to score Gates. Addison Ainsworth notched his first hit as a Mountaineer with a two-RBI single. Ainsworth came around to score on a wild pitch to cap the inning.

Adam Martin's 3.1 innings of work granted him the win. He let up three hits and two earned runs. Notably, he stranded the bases loaded for Sanford in the third.

A David Alvarez two-out double in the fifth inning setup Apple's RBI single to make it 7-1.

Joey Pagano notched homer number three of the night for Vermont in the sixth to boost the lead to 8-1.

Sanford cut the lead to five with two runs on three hits in the bottom of the inning. They made it 8-4 in the seventh with a sacrifice fly.

Matthew Minckler was hit by a pitch to begin the eighth. An 11-minute fog delay ensued as visibility diminished in the field of the play.

After the delay, two walks and a wild pitch allowed Minckler to score.

Jordan Saviñon worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the eighth to hold a 9-4 lead.

Bryce Gluckman pitched the ninth and finished off the win.

Game Notes

WP: Adam Martin (1-0) | LP: Jason Libby (0-1)

Wednesday marked the first multi-homer game for the Mountaineers as a team in 2025.

Hernandez went deep for the second time this season.

Apple and Pagano both hit their first home runs of the year.

Vermont swiped bag number 40 of the season. The Mountaineers are averaging four stolen bases per game. Both marks lead the NECBL.

Hernandez led the way with three stolen bases Wednesday. He leads the team with nine total. He has also reached base in all eight games he has appeared in.

Minckler stole two bases. He has seven on the year. He has reached base in three-straight games.

Gates, Ainsworth and Joey Baran all made their first appearances in the green and white.

Gates reached twice via a walk and a hit by pitch. He was taken out of the game after being plunked in the fourth.

Ainsworth went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Baran was 0-for-2 with a walk.

Smith has a three-game hitting streak.

Ryan Brown and Jack Rollo both made relief appearances.

The game lasted three hours and 43 minutes, which marked the longest game of the season for both teams.

Up Next

Vermont will rest Thursday before a date back at home with North Shore 6:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN+.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.