Mainers Comeback Falls Short in 7-6 Loss to Bristol

June 19, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers dropped their second consecutive game as the Bristol Blues came away with a 7-6 win at Goodall Park. The loss puts Sanford alone in the basement of the North division at 2-8, while Bristol improved to 9-4 to hold first place in the South division.

The Blues scored their seven runs in just two different innings. Bristol capitalized on a combination of walks and singles to produce a four spot in the fourth, and not long after plated three in the top of the sixth. "When we're getting scored against, it's coming in crooked numbers," said Mainers manager Nic Lops. "Those two innings were the difference and it really all stems from poor execution."

The Mainers had a two run lead after scoring a run a piece in the first and second but were unable to hold the lead for much longer. Connor Ball (Alabama) was charged with the loss. In his four innings of work the southpaw allowed four runs on five hits.

Bristol had a two-run lead entering the sixth when things started to go downhill for Sanford yet again. Jack Hopko (Rhode Island) came to the plate with the bases loaded and found the left-center field gap. Three runs scored on the play and Bristol held a commanding 7-2 lead.

The Mainers came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth trailing 7-4. Sanford eventually cut the lead to one, with the winning run at the plate and the tying run on first but Bristol's closer Carson Renner (Penn State) was able to limit the damage and get a strikeout to end the game.

Sanford hits the road to North Adams for the first time tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







