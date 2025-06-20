Mainers Victorious In Tenth, 6-4 Over North Adams

June 20, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - The Sanford Mainers defeated the North Adams SteepleCats 6-4, in the Mainers first extra innings contest of the summer. The Mainers improved to 3-8 on the year, while North Adams fell to 3-6.

It was a game that saw a majority of its action in the late innings. The two teams combined for just four runs heading into the ninth, before the game broke open. The low scoring affair in the early portion of the game can be credited to the starting pitching. Fredo Mucciarone (UMass Lowell) made his second start of the summer for Sanford and allowed just one run across six innings. "Fredo is pitching like a true ace of this staff," said Mainers manager Nic Lops. The SteepleCats also got a quality start, Johnny Ruggiero Jr. (Maryville) went five innings and allowed just two earned.

Sam Miller (Binghamton) played a big role in the Mainers victory. Miller went 3-5 with a triple in the second and was able to drive in the eventual winning run on a double in the tenth. Sanford tacked on an insurance run when Brendan Senjac (Bentley) drove home Miller on an RBI single.

Before the game even reached extra innings things got hectic in the ninth. In the top half, North Adams was one out away from escaping a bases loaded jam. Similarly to a game earlier this week, Jack Toomey (Boston College) hit a grounder towards short, the shortstop attempted to get the force out at second but the throw sailed into right field and allowed two runs to score. The Mainers had their confidence back going into the bottom of the ninth with a two-run lead, but North Adams was able to respond by working four walks, and a hit-by-pitch to produce two runs.

In his second appearance of the year Tyler Longoria (St. Johns) came on to get the elusive final out of the ninth and retired all three batters he faced in the bottom of the tenth to earn the win.

"To be able to flush all the stuff thrown at us tonight and dig deep is huge," Lops added to conclude his postgame thoughts.

The Mainers will travel to Montpelier tomorrow night to square off against the Vermont Mountaineers.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.