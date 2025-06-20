Mountaineers Cruise past North Shore

June 20, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







MONTPELIER, Vt. - The Mountaineers plated eight runs in the first three innings in a comfortable 8-2 win at home over North Shore Friday night.

Vermont won back-to-back games for the first time this season as they opened the three-game homestand with a win.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 8, North Shore 2

Records: Vermont 5-6, North Shore 4-11

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Lefty Oliver Pudvar got the start and tossed three scoreless with one hit allowed. He struck out five of the nine he retired in his third start of the season.

Offensively, Vermont scored three in the first on three hits and an error. Sam Gates led the inning off with a double and Jaylen Hernandez drove him in with an RBI single. Conlan Daniel reached on an error that scored Hernandez. Ty Acker drove in Daniel with a base hit into left field to make it 3-0.

Pudvar struck out the side in the second.

The Mountaineers scored three in back-to-back innings as they notched three hits with the help of an error in the bottom of the second for another crooked number. Hernandez reached with a one-out single and Daniel reached on an error again to score Hernandez. Braeden Smith walked before Addison Ainsworth scored Daniel with another opposite field base hit to left. Joey Pagano capped the inning with a single to center that drove in Smith to give the Mountaineers a 6-0 lead.

Pudvar worked another 1-2-3 inning in the third.

The first three batters reached for Vermont in Bennett Shealor via a hit by pitch, Gates with his second double and Hernandez's third hit of the game with a two-RBI double to mark an 8-0 start.

Austin Ziance followed up Pudvar's three scoreless with three of his own plus three strikeouts. He retired nine-straight batters upon entering the game to hold the 8-0 lead into the seventh.

A walk and two hits from North Shore in the seventh ended a 26-inning drought without a run. They cut the lead down to six.

Jayson Torres walked two in the ninth but left them stranded after punching out three to shut the door.

Game Notes

WP: Austin Ziance (1-0) | LP: Liam Kinneen (0-3)

After three starts and 7.2 innings of work, Pudvar is yet to allow a run this season. He has allowed only three hits and struck out 11.

The Mountaineers pitching staff struck out 14 batters.

All nine starters reached base safely for Vermont.

Hernandez led the way with three hits, followed by Gates and Acker with two. He has reached base in all nine games he has appeared in.

Acker ended an 0-for-18 with his first inning hit.

Vermont is up to 43 stolen bags this season, which leads the NECBL.

The Mountaineers mashed eleven hits for the second time this season.

Joshua Rivera tossed two innings with two hits and two runs allowed. He struck out three and walked two.

Up Next

Vermont will face Sanford for the third time this season at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the middle of the three-game homestand.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 20, 2025

Mountaineers Cruise past North Shore - Vermont Mountaineers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.