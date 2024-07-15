Jaconski, Jones Named 2024 NECBL All-Stars

LYNN, Mass. - The North Shore Navigators will have two representatives playing in the 2024 New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) All-Star Game, which is set for next Sunday, July 23 at historic Muzzy Field in Bristol, Conn.

Navigators outfielder/first baseman Jesse Jaconski (Penn State) will be in the East Division starting lineup as the designated hitter, while left-hander Will Jones (Northeastern) was one of nine pitchers named to the squad.

For the second consecutive summer, North Shore's contingent will be a part of an East All-Star squad which comprises players from all five Coastal Division teams and the Sanford Mainers.

Jaconski has been a near-everyday player for the Navs this summer, leading the team with a .286 average and 12 RBI across his first 26 games. The Plymouth Meeting, Pa., native has compiled four doubles, one triple and one home run among a team-leading 24 total hits and also scored seven runs. He has slugged a team-best .393 and reached base at a .340 clip. A highlight of Jaconski's summer came on June 11 when he went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBI at Martha's Vineyard.

Jones has emerged as North Shore's ace during his second summer with the team, pitching to a 0.91 ERA over 29.2 innings that led all NECBL qualifiers through the end of Saturday's action. The former Hamilton-Wenham standout continues to showcase impeccable command by striking out 29 against just three walks, all while allowing no more than one earned run or one free pass in any of his six starts. He pitched five innings of two-hit ball to beat Sanford in a June 20 outing which fell between his pair of shutout starts.

North Shore will also be represented by Brady Dever (Brown), who will participate in the NECBL All-Star Home Run Derby before the game. In one of the season's most memorable moments to date, Dever smoked a three-run, pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning of the Navs' June 18 win at Newport. He has totaled six RBI and eight runs scored in 15 starts.

Fans have the opportunity to send one more Navigator to Bristol, as right-handed pitcher Truman Pauley (Harvard) is the team's nominee for the All-Star Fan Vote. Votes can be cast at vote24.necbl.com through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. Pauley has a 2.00 ERA with a team-leading 31 strikeouts and just 10 hits allowed across 18 innings this summer.

The 2024 NECBL All-Star Game will be played at the home of the Bristol Blues after the Navigators welcomed last summer's event to Fraser Field before a crowd of over 3,000 fans. The game will begin at 5:10 p.m. on July 21, and it will be broadcast on ESPN+.The Home Run Derby is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

In the 2023 game in Lynn, North Shore third baseman Jake Berger (Harvard) hit a solo home run that provided the only offense for the East team, as the West emerged with a 5-1 victory.

Jones is the second North Shore native in as many summers to boast a sub-1.00 ERA at the time of his first NECBL All-Star selection. Last year's East squad included another Navs ace in Beverly's Brayden Clark (Salve Regina), who finished the 2023 season with the fifth-best qualifying ERA in the circuit.

